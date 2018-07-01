Children can still join their local library’s summer programs.
Moline Public Library’s theme is “Reading Takes You Everywhere!” For proof of that phrase, check out these books, which will transport young readers to places they might not be able to visit in person.
AFRICA
Meet wild animals in Brad Meltzer’s “I Am Jane Goodall” (picture book) and Roberta Edwards’ “Who Is Jane Goodall?” (chapter book). Read more in 591.96 (African animals) plus 916s and 960s (Africa).
CIVIL WAR
Teen history buffs might enjoy Jocelyn Green’s “Heroines Behind the Lines,” a series of Christian novels for adults. (Local connection: A character in “Yankee in Atlanta” spends time in the Rock Island Prison Barracks.)
DINOSAUR DIGS
Sally M. Walker’s easy reader lets you join “The Search for Antarctic Dinosaurs” with Augustana College’s Dr. William Hammer. Older children will learn more about the work of paleontologists and archaeologists with Ruth Owen.
Linda Fairstein’s “Digging for Trouble” will take readers to Montana and New York City’s Museum of Natural History. Because parents’ immersion in books sends a powerful message to children about reading’s value, older readers can try one of Fairstein’s many adult mysteries.
Her fiction incorporates interesting behind-the-scenes information. For example, Edgar Allan Poe based the raven of his famous poem on Charles Dickens’ pet.
THE LAND OF STORIES
Starting with “The Wishing Spell,” a brother and sister share adventures with fictional characters in Chris Colfer’s six-book fantasy series, “The Land of Stories.”
MAGIC SCHOOL BUS SERIES
Joanna Cole’s fantastical picture book offers tours of the interior of a beehive, the Earth, a hurricane, a human body, and many other places, blending facts with fiction.
OCEAN
Explore underwater with Claire A. Nivola’s “Life in the Ocean,” a biography of oceanographer Sylvia Earle, and Erin Teagan’s “Luciana: Braving the Deep,” a novel.
Find more about oceans under 551.46, 577.7, 578.77, 591.77, 591.92, 594, 597, and 599.5.
THE OLYMPICS
Participate in an international skating meet through Kristi Yamaguchi’s picture book, “It’s a Big World, Little Pig!”
In “I Got This!,” gymnast Laurie Hernandez shares her journey “to gold and beyond.” Learning how she persisted to overcome challenges might inspire children to pursue their own goals.
Find more about the Olympics under 796.48.
PAKISTAN
Malala Yousafzai tells her amazing, inspirational story in “I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban.”
SPACE CAMP
Fictional girls attend space camp in Marissa Moss’ “Amelia Takes Command” and Erin Teagan’s “Luciana.”
Find more in the 520s (astronomy) and 629.4 (space program).
TIME WARP TRIO SERIES
A magic book takes three boys to many places and time periods in Jon Scieszka’a short chapter books.
FOR MORE
Search search.prairiecat.info for subjects “time travel fiction,” “historical fiction,” and names of places you’d like to visit by reading. Browse the 900s for geography and history books.
THE POWER OF READING
Books can shape children’s lives! Reading Hugh Lofting’s “The Voyages of Dr. Dolittle” instilled in young Jane Goodall the desire to live with animals in Africa.