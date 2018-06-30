060818-adventure

One hundred students in third through seventh grades recently participated in Summer Learning Adventure classes at Geneseo Middle School. From left, Jacob Taylor, instructor Nikki Pierce and Luca Turigliatti show off the volcanoes created in the "Be a Scientist” class. Other classes included "Cupcake Explosion,” “Fiber Arts: Let’s Weave,” “Camp Half Blood,” “Smash Books,” and “Duct Tape Art.” 

