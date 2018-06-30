QC Capture allows you to share your favorite photos with our readers. To share your photos, email them to press@QCOnline.com, and put QC Capture in the subject line. Write a caption for your photo in the email, and make sure it includes the names and hometowns of the people in the photo, from left to right.
QC Capture allows you to share your favorite photos with our readers. To share your photos, email them to press@QCOnline.com, and put QC Capture in the subject line. Write a caption for your photo in the email, and make sure it includes the names and hometowns of the people in the photo, from left to right.