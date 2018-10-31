Awad Arbab checks out his new car and flashes Patrick Moody a smile Tuesday. Arbab received the car from the Moline Municipal Credit Union after he was left without a vehicle when his car caught on fire Oct. 24 while he was seeking medical attention in the hospital.
The eyes, wide and tear-filled, looked about the 2009 Chevrolet Impala that rested before him.
The car was bright, shiny — and his.
Awad Arbab, yet to master English enough to gracefully express his gratitude, grabbed Moline Police Officer Patrick Moody and bear-hugged the wind out of him.
Arbab then placed the 10 $100 bills Moody had just given him in the hands of his wife, Khadiga. He patted her ever so lovingly on the cheek and turned and hugged Moody again.
“Thank you so much,” Arbab told Moody, Moline Municipal Credit Union President Connie Adkison and credit union board member Kevin Rafferty. “Thank you. We are grateful.”
On Oct. 24, Officer Moody — a 26-year law enforcement veteran — responded to a vehicle fire call at UnityPoint Health-Trinity’s Moline campus. While Awad was inside being treated for a work-related injury, his 1997 Toyota Camry caught fire in the medical center’s parking lot and was destroyed.
Also lost in the fire were the car seats for Awad and Khadiga’s two children, Ali, 4, and Aya, 18 months.
The burned Toyota was the only mode of transportation the family had. Awad and Khadiga, both employees at Tyson Foods in Joslin, were at a loss.
Enter Moody, who, for the past three years, has secured older-model yet reliable vehicles for several local families struggling to make ends meet.
“I kind of feel like I was supposed to have been where I was that day,” said Moody who, after working to assist families in need on his own, is now in concert with Moline Municipal Credit Union in helping those in need find transportation.
“I was supposed to respond to that vehicle fire,” Moody said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
The family is from Sudan. Khadiga made her way to the United States in 2006 and worked the next few years to earn citizenship. Awad came to America in 2013 and is in the process of gaining his citizenship.
Both work at Tyson’s Joslin plant, though Awad is out with injury.
“This will help transport us to work,” Khadiga said of the car. “And we have (car) seats for the children. We are so grateful.”
Moody paid the taxes and registration and bought two child car seats for the Impala. The price of the car was underwritten by the Moline Municipal Credit Union and bought from Silvis-based Cheap Cars, a local dealer that has helped Moody with other car purchases.
“Thanks to the generosity of the credit union, we can build on the program,” Moody said with a smile. “Connie (Adkison) believes in what this is about about, but had to have board approval to move forward.
“The board thought it to be a great idea and now we can do more,” he said. “The Moline Municipal Credit Union is a strong supporter of first responders, and I believe this partnership is a perfect match. Connie and her staff have been amazing.”
On Tuesday, Moody had more in his bag of benevolent tricks. For 40 years, Officer Jim Cunningham honorably, and with distinction, served the Moline Police Department.
Cunningham died in May, but wished that any memorial-related monies collected in his honor go to Moody’s charity work. The $1,000 from the Cunningham family went to the Arbabs.
“I had the greatest respect for Jim Cunningham,” Moody said. “I learned so much from him through the years, not only when it comes to work, but in life. I am forever in his debt and in debt to his family. I hope this money blesses Awad and his family in many ways, especially before Christmas.”
As the child seats were being fitted into the car and empty boxes folded, with $1,000 in his pocket and gratitude in his heart Awad had one more thing he wanted to do Tuesday morning.
Patrick Moody who works for the Moline Police Department ties balloons to a car that is about to be gifted to the Arbab's family in the parking lot of the Moline Municipal Credit Union Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The family lost their car due to a fire October 24, 2018 while Awad Arbab was seeking medical attention in the hospital.
