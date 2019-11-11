{{featured_button_text}}

While the rest of the world is gearing up to dive face-first into pumpkin and apple pies this month, I am bundling up and trolling for ice cream.

Before you say that ice cream is solely a fair-weather treat, know this: I don't need that kind of negativity in my life, and neither do you! I believe that ice cream is a treat to be enjoyed year-round, and what better way to do so than by seeking out one of its many festive forms?

While most ice cream shops really drive home the pumpkin spice varieties this time of the year, rest assured that plenty either go light on the pumpkin or are free of it completely.

Whether you choose to eat your treat in the comfort of your vehicle in the parking lot of one of these fine establishments (don't judge me), or you take it to go and snuggle up with it on the couch at home, there's something for everyone around here when it comes to fall-flavored ice creams.

In no particular order, here are three to try. No matter which you pick, you can't go wrong.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments