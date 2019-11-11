While the rest of the world is gearing up to dive face-first into pumpkin and apple pies this month, I am bundling up and trolling for ice cream.
Before you say that ice cream is solely a fair-weather treat, know this: I don't need that kind of negativity in my life, and neither do you! I believe that ice cream is a treat to be enjoyed year-round, and what better way to do so than by seeking out one of its many festive forms?
While most ice cream shops really drive home the pumpkin spice varieties this time of the year, rest assured that plenty either go light on the pumpkin or are free of it completely.
Whether you choose to eat your treat in the comfort of your vehicle in the parking lot of one of these fine establishments (don't judge me), or you take it to go and snuggle up with it on the couch at home, there's something for everyone around here when it comes to fall-flavored ice creams.
You have free articles remaining.
In no particular order, here are three to try. No matter which you pick, you can't go wrong.
Country Style: Pumpkin Oreo Shake
Locations all over the Q-C, including Coal Valley, East Moline, Moline and Davenport.
Never have I ever paired pumpkin anything with Oreos, but the flavors of this shake work to a T. Made with Country Style's vanilla soft serve, pureed pumpkin, a little whipped cream and a handful of Oreos, and topped with whipped cream and spices, this shake is a fall dream in a cup.
The pumpkin and vanilla balance each other very well in this shake, so if you're not entirely nuts about pumpkin spice, this might be the shake for you. It is pumpkin-y enough to hit the spot, but not enough to be overwhelming.
I also enjoyed the texture of this shake. The ice cream is smooth, but nearly every bite includes a sprinkle of hunks of Oreo cookies or tasty, chewy Oreo filling. Delish.
Here's the Scoop: Apple Pie Filling Ice Cream
1104 Mound St., Davenport.
The only thing better than apple pie is apple pie a la mode, and the only thing better than apple pie a la mode is Here's the Scoop's Apple Pie Filling Ice Cream.
Here's the Scoop blends homemade apple pie filling (made with Honeycrisp apples, cinnamon and sugar) with its vanilla ice cream for this delicious treat. The ice cream is creamy and the apples are just the right texture — not too crunchy, but not too mushy either.
Here's the Scoop also has a host of other flavors its Apple Pie Filling could be paired with to change up the vibe. Skip vanilla and opt for maple bacon brittle or butter brickle. Ever the pumpkin fanatic, I enjoyed it with Pumpkin Bar Ice Cream.
Whitey's: Pumpkin Pie Shake
Locations all over the Q-C, including East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf and Davenport.
Whitey's Pumpkin Pie Shake is a pumpkin shake taken to the next level. That's because it's made with Whitey's Graham Central Station Ice Cream, which is graham cracker-flavored ice cream with graham cracker swirled throughout, according to the Whitey's website.
It is literally pumpkin pie a la mode, blended into a shake.
For this shake, Graham Central Station is mixed with Whitey's “pumpkin topping,” which was concocted by Norma Tunberg, a former co-owner, more than 40 years ago. The result is topped with whipped cream and spices.
The best bites are filled with delicious chunks of Graham Central Station. It's like Ben & Jerry's-style ice cream, but better, and it will leave you scraping the bottom of the cup with your spoon.