dispatch-argus welcomes letters to the editor. each submission should be no more than 250 words and include the author's name, city of residence and phone number for verification. each writer is limited to one published letter every 30 days. Letters can be emailed to letters@qconline.com or mailed to: Viewpoints, The dispatch-argus, 500 e 3rd st., davenport, Ia 52801
Letters to the Editor policy
