Letter: Rules of the road

"Civility costs nothing, and buys everything." (Mary Wortley Montagu)

All of us have, by now, observed that too many folks in society behave rudely. The universal gesture of contempt is frequently and flagrantly used by people from (apparently) all strata of society. They apparently believe there are no consequences for rude behavior. They must believe that civility is only for others.

Big Paul Castellano (the late mob boss) was so offended at an incidence of rude behavior by a couple of young men that he had his minions go get them for him. After being forcibly brought into Big Paul’s presence, he asked them if they now knew who he was. He then admonished them not to behave in that way ever again.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Many motorists, it appears, don’t see any reason for following the rules-of-the-road. Failing to use turn signals before turning or changing lanes is a means of showing contempt for other drivers. I wonder whether these people believe they are gaining favor with other motorists and demonstrating their superiority? Actually they are, in fact, declaring for everyone to see, "I’m stupid!" and "I’m better than you" and "I am showing my contempt."