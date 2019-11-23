I recently had a letter to the editor published in which I said that the Democrats' labeling of the 2017 tax reform bill as "Trump’s tax cuts for the rich" was a lie.
An impassioned rebuttal came a few days later. It included references to experts who are critical of the federal tax system. They contend that it is tilted toward the rich and is a system of plutocracy (I had to look that up).
This may all be true but does not refute my original statement. The data from the 2018 tax year is in. Every group got a tax cut, top to bottom.
Did the rich benefit more? According to the IRS, 8.5% of tax payers earn over $200,000. We can assume many of them saved several thousand dollars due to the tax cut. That means they can trade in their 2-year-old BMW. Forty-one percent of tax payers (or nearly 5 times as many) earn less than $50,000 a year. Some estimates place this number at more than 75 million who paid no tax at all. Can we assume that the average savings to this group is a few hundred dollars? That is a few hundred dollars that they can use to pay a bill or get the car fixed or take the family to the amusement park. Who and how many benefited the most? Can we disagree on this and still love each other? I hope so.
Larry Stone,
Rock Island