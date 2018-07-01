CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to join one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.
James' agency made the announcement Sunday in a release, saying he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract. The game's best all-around player and biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James.
Los Angeles also provides James with a larger platform for his business interests and social activism.
This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.
The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is staying put for now. So are Paul George and Chris Paul.
Durant has decided to sign a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The deal comes with a player option for 2019-20, so Durant can — and likely will — become a free agent again next summer.
George took the stage at a party in Oklahoma City on Saturday night and announced that he will be staying with the Thunder. George agreed to a four-year deal that will be worth roughly $135 million, though he can opt out of the final season.
Paul has told Rockets fans he's staying. ESPN reported he is signing a four-year deal that will be worth $160 million.