LaVine scores 42, Chicago rallies late to beat Cavs 118-116

After leading 33-31 at the end of the first quarter, Cleveland opened up a big lead by outscoring Chicago 40-25 in the second. The Cavaliers were 14 for 17 (82.4%) from the field, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. Those numbers included a miss on a heave from just inside the half-court line before the halftime buzzer.

Love set the pace for Cleveland's 73-56 lead at the intermission with 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. The 12th-year forward entered averaging 17.1 points.

The Cavaliers took a 102-87 lead into the fourth and appeared in control. But Chicago suddenly came to life, opening the quarter with a 16-2 run and pulling within 104-103 with just over six minutes left.

Darius Garland snapped the run with a three-point play to give Cleveland a 107-103 lead with 5 1/2 minutes to play.

LaVine, though, answered with a 3-pointer and then — following an offensive foul by Love — hit a 13-footer to give Chicago a 108-107 lead with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

The teams exchanged one-point leads for the next two minutes before Tomas Satoransky scored inside to give the Bulls a 114-111 edge with just over two minutes to play, setting up the wild finish.

