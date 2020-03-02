You are the owner of this article.
1. Laura F. Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Laura F. Keyes will portray Elizabeth Cady Stanton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Keyes will portray Stanton, who was a well-known suffragist, after the Civil War. Free.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Moline Public Library, Moline. Free.

