Latest: Highway 67 is re-opened after train derailment in LeClaire

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.
About 11 a.m. Friday, reports of a train derailment in LeClaire were reported to the Scott Emergency Communication Center.
A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site.
"There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. "It did flow into a kind of natural dyke formed when the tankers derailed and the substance did not spread.
"There's no greater threat to the environment or to people."
Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
"It might be a few days before we can figure out that damage and it might be a few days before people can get to their vehicles.," Amerine said.
There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.
Canadian Pacific Rail and emergency responders are on scene.
More details as they become available.
010320-qc-train-derail-006
010320-qc-train-derail-004
010320-qc-train-derail-010
010320-qc-train-derail-008
010320-qc-train-derail-002
010320-qc-train-derail-007
010320-qc-train-derail-014
010320-qc-train-derail-013
010320-qc-train-derail-011
010320-qc-train-derail-003
010320-qc-train-derail-001
010320-qc-train-derail-012
010320-qc-train-derail-009
010320-qc-train-derail-005
Train derailment
train 2
train 1
Quad-City Times