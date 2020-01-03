Latest: Highway 67 is re-opened after train derailment in LeClaire

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.

About 11 a.m. Friday, reports of a train derailment in LeClaire were reported to the Scott Emergency Communication Center.

A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site.

"There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. "It did flow into a kind of natural dyke formed when the tankers derailed and the substance did not spread.

"There's no greater threat to the environment or to people."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.

"It might be a few days before we can figure out that damage and it might be a few days before people can get to their vehicles.," Amerine said.

There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.

Canadian Pacific Rail and emergency responders are on scene.