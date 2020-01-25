Late surge helps Sterling edge Moline at UT Invite

EAST MOLINE — With three events left at United Township's 33rd annual Panther Invitational, the Moline boys' swimming team had the upper hand.
But with some of Sterling's strongest events remaining to close Saturday's meet, the Maroons' 21-point lead going into the home stretch was precarious at best.
As it turned out, the Golden Warriors scored a clean sweep, as titles by Jack Wike in the 100 backstroke and Skylar Drolema in the 100 breaststroke and a first-place 400 freestyle relay finish denied Moline the team title.
Finishing second with 221 points, 14 behind Sterling, the Maroons nonetheless gained plenty by seeing their first-year Western Big 6 Conference rivals for the first time, especially with the conference meet two weeks from Saturday at Moline's pool.
"This is our first time seeing them in a meet all year, which is good for us," said Moline coach Michael Roche. "Our guys gave everything they had, and I'm proud of how they rose to the competition. We had a lot of personal bests and season bests. As a coach, you can't ask for anything more."
The Maroons' lone individual victory came from senior standout Remington Greko, who swam to the 100 freestyle gold medal with a 47.63 clocking after taking second in the 50 freestyle behind Sterling's Calvin Sandefer.
Greko then teamed with Derek Burgin, Phineas VanVooren and Steven Klumb for a 200 freestyle relay title, posting a time of 1:32.30.
"I was hoping for three golds, but I was only six hundredths of a second behind Cal, so it could've gone either way," said Greko, who posted a time of 22 seconds flat in the 50 free. "Winning the relay, that was definitely a big win for us.
"We're starting to hit our training pretty hard, and we're treating (Saturday) as preparation for the conference meet."
Klumb also took third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 free as well as teaming with Greko, Burgin and Henry Neff for a 400 freestyle relay silver medal.
"We felt it'd be between us and Sterling," Klumb said. "We had a lot of confidence to stay strong, try to come through and see if we could do it (win the team title)."
Rock Island (138 points) edged Davenport Central by one for fourth place behind a solid day from senior Ryan Nickel, who took third in the 100 backstroke in 56.09 seconds and also helped the Rocks' 200 medley relay to a bronze medal.
"We were hoping for top six," said Rocky coach Dave Busch. "We were off in some events, but we swam well in others."
For the Blue Devils, sophomore Kyle Hopewell struck gold in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.71. He also took second in the 100 backstroke and helped the Imps score silver in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
"I was shooting for the pool record," Hopewell said of his individual win, indicating the pool mark of 51.11 set in 2009 by Moline great Bryce Bohman, "but I've still got two more years to do that."