Late surge helps Sterling edge Moline at UT Invite

"I was hoping for three golds, but I was only six hundredths of a second behind Cal, so it could've gone either way," said Greko, who posted a time of 22 seconds flat in the 50 free. "Winning the relay, that was definitely a big win for us.

"We're starting to hit our training pretty hard, and we're treating (Saturday) as preparation for the conference meet."

Klumb also took third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 free as well as teaming with Greko, Burgin and Henry Neff for a 400 freestyle relay silver medal.

"We felt it'd be between us and Sterling," Klumb said. "We had a lot of confidence to stay strong, try to come through and see if we could do it (win the team title)."

Rock Island (138 points) edged Davenport Central by one for fourth place behind a solid day from senior Ryan Nickel, who took third in the 100 backstroke in 56.09 seconds and also helped the Rocks' 200 medley relay to a bronze medal.

"We were hoping for top six," said Rocky coach Dave Busch. "We were off in some events, but we swam well in others."