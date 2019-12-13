Late flurry buries Storm

The second period was almost an inverse of the first, with the Mayhem out-shooting the Storm 16-11 in a second period that included eight penalties, including fighting majors on Macon's Jarret Kup and QC's Dakota Klecha and a 10-minute misconduct penalty on Macon's Larry Smith.

Scoring exploded in the third period, with QC finding the back of the net three times in the period. Macon scored four times including the final two goals of the game. QC took the lead in the third with two goals from Mathias Ahman and Ludlow Harris Jr. to take a 3-1 lead. Macon brought it back to level with two goals from Stathis Soumelidis and Josh Cousineau before Gaul scored his second of the night to put QC up 4-3. Jimmy Soper scored to tie the game at the 13:37 mark. Cousineau got his second of the contest and what proved to be the game-winner at the 16:45 mark.