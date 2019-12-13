Late flurry buries Storm

MACON, GA. — Macon scored two goals late in the third period to keep the Quad City Storm in their slide, handing the local SPHL club a 5-4 setback.
Quad City jumped out quickly, out-shooting Macon 13-8 in the first period. Stephen Gaul made that work pay off, burying a short-handed goal off an assist from Connor Fries 12:09 into the period.
The second period was almost an inverse of the first, with the Mayhem out-shooting the Storm 16-11 in a second period that included eight penalties, including fighting majors on Macon's Jarret Kup and QC's Dakota Klecha and a 10-minute misconduct penalty on Macon's Larry Smith.
Shawn Lynch tied the score 1-1 13:24 into the period, beating QC goalie Ryan Mulder off an assist from Jimmy Soper.
Scoring exploded in the third period, with QC finding the back of the net three times in the period. Macon scored four times including the final two goals of the game. QC took the lead in the third with two goals from Mathias Ahman and Ludlow Harris Jr. to take a 3-1 lead. Macon brought it back to level with two goals from Stathis Soumelidis and Josh Cousineau before Gaul scored his second of the night to put QC up 4-3. Jimmy Soper scored to tie the game at the 13:37 mark. Cousineau got his second of the contest and what proved to be the game-winner at the 16:45 mark.
Mulder stopped 31 of the 36 shots he faced for the Storm, and Kevin Entmaa stopped 29 of 33.