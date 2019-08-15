EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins is now facing rehab from another major injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with championship expectations.
Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much — if not all — of this coming season. Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed.
Cousins got hurt earlier this week in a workout in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle.
Those previous injuries cost him a lot of games and a lot of money.
This injury is only going to add to those totals.
"He was going to be a big part of what we're going to do," Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said after USA Basketball practice at the Lakers' facility on Thursday, shortly after the severity of Cousins' injury was confirmed.
The Achilles tear preceded Cousins' 2018 trip to free agency, one where he could have commanded a multi-year deal exceeding $100 million. He wound up having to sign a one-year, $5.3 million contract with Golden State.
And this summer, again after dealing with injury, Cousins had to settle for much less than the going rate for someone averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for his career. He signed with the Lakers on another one-year deal, this time for $3.5 million.
"I've told y'all before I don't take any of this for granted," Cousins said in June, during the NBA Finals where he and the Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors. "I've seen how quick this game can be taken away from you. So every chance I get to go out there and play, I'm going to leave it on the floor."
This could have been a massive year for Cousins, who was going to get a chance to play with LeBron James and reunite with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis with the Lakers — a team with major aspirations after an offseason roster overhaul.
A big year could have set Cousins up for a significant contract next summer. It's unclear now if he'll play at all before he returns to the open market.
The Lakers, even without Cousins, still figure to have more than enough talent to end a stretch of six consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, by far the longest such run in franchise history.
James returns after an injury-marred season where he averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Davis — a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA performer — was acquired in a blockbuster trade with New Orleans, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo were re-signed and Danny Green chose to sign with the Lakers for two years and $30 million after helping Toronto win the NBA title.
But without Cousins, there is a bit of a void on the Lakers' roster as far as center. Among current Lakers, only Davis and McGee have spent any significant time in their careers at that position.
"It's no joke when you get injured," Kuzma said. "This is our livelihood and is something that we love to do. It's super-unfortunate for a guy like DeMarcus. You can tell how much he loves basketball through all these injuries — he's fought back and tried to get back as early as possible. That's kind of how the ball goes sometimes."
Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over parts of nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State. Cousins is one of only 11 players in NBA history to average that many points and rebounds per game in a career, a list that includes two other active players — Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo's summer heat shortens triathlon: Tokyo's summer heat has forced an Olympic women's triathlon qualifying event to be shortened because of high temperatures that are likely to impact next year's games.
The International Triathlon Union reduced the running portion of the triathlon from 10 kilometers to 5 kilometers on Thursday because temperatures fell within what it termed "extreme levels."
"There was full consensus on all parties for the decision of the ITU medical delegate and ITU technical delegates to shorten the run distance to 5km, considering the athletes' health," the ITU said in a statement.
Tokyo's hot and humid summers are a major worry for organizers of next year's Olympics, which open July 24. Temperatures routinely hover around 90 degrees, which was the level Thursday with a forecast of 97 on Saturday.
The race began at 7:30 a.m local time.
This was not a problem during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in October. The schedule and demands of television force the midsummer schedule this time.
"The ITU informed Tokyo 2020 that a comprehensive review is necessary soon after the competitions this week," Tokyo organizing committee's Masa Takaya said. "In this respect, we will continue to work closely together with the team."
Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain were disqualified for trying to intentionally tie in first place. The event was an Olympic qualifier for some countries.
The governing body, the ITU, described water quality conditions at the venue as "very good" in Tokyo Bay.
Swimmers at a recent distance swim event, held at the same venue for triathlon, complained of foul smelling water.
Dirty water was a major problem at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, with open-water venues testing high for viruses and bacteria because much of Rio does not have a functioning sanitation system.
"There are no concerns at all about the water quality in Odaiba Bay," the ITU said in a statement.
The water temperature, however, was very warm on Thursday. The ITU reported it at 86.5 degrees.
FOOTBALL
New Orleans Superdome to be renovated: New Orleans' iconic Superdome, home to the Saints football team and a symbol of the city's revival after Hurricane Katrina, will undergo a $450 million facelift, under a financing plan approved Thursday that is aimed at keeping the NFL team in Louisiana for decades.
The 44-year-old domed stadium, which has hosted seven Super Bowls, will see its ramp system removed and replaced with elevators and escalators, club and suite levels expanded, new entry gates erected, concession stands added and access for people with disabilities improved.
Construction is expected to take four years, working around football and other event schedules, but will be completed before the Superdome hosts its next Super Bowl in 2024, said Doug Thornton, a New Orleans-based executive for SMG, which manages the facility.
The Superdome renovations are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ongoing negotiations for a new state contract that could extend through 2050 with the Saints, a team whose popularity has soared with record-breaking quarterback Drew Brees and whose relationship with New Orleans has tightened through years of hurricane recovery.
"We're 100% committed to this market, 100% committed to this state. We want to be here," said Dennis Lauscha, the president of business operations for the Saints, speaking on behalf of team owner Gayle Benson, who also owns the New Orleans Pelicans NBA team.
Borrowing plans to pay for the upgrades won unanimous backing Thursday from the State Bond Commission, a panel of statewide elected officials and lawmakers. The state, the Saints and the Superdome management district will share in the borrowing repayment, with the state covering $90 million, the Saints putting up $150 million and the district paying $210 million.
Lawmakers will have to determine how to pay for the state's share. The Superdome management district — the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District — will cover its portion of construction costs with a local hotel tax dedicated to its operations and revenue it receives from events at its facilities, Thornton said.
Louisiana's current contract with the Saints, negotiated by former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration in 2009, runs through 2025. Edwards, seeking re-election to a second term this fall, is trying to strike a new 15-year deal with the team, with a 15-year extension option.
"Following today's action, I believe that in short order, we will finalize a long-term lease extension that keeps the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome for many years to come," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "This is good economic news for the city and our state."
The stadium in downtown New Orleans — which also serves as home to college football's Sugar Bowl — opened in 1975. The 73,000-seat facility has gone through several renovations, including a massive rebuild after Hurricane Katrina wrecked the building, ripping away part of its roof, in August 2005.
After the levees failed during the hurricane, thousands of evacuees escaping flooded neighborhoods crowded into the Superdome. The storm-ravaged facility filled with mold, water and muck, threatening to serve only as a reminder of Katrina's misery.
But hundreds of millions in renovations, a reopening in 2006 and the Saints' Super Bowl-winning season a few years later helped the Superdome become a symbol of New Orleans' recovery. Millions of dollars in additional improvements followed.
While other NFL cities have been building new stadiums, Lauscha said that's not needed in New Orleans, as long as investments continue into the Superdome.
"Overwhelmingly, people like the Superdome. So, that's our home. We love it, too. It serves us very well," he said.
It's unclear what other terms the Edwards administration is renegotiating with the Saints.
Louisiana no longer pays direct cash subsidies to the team, as it did under a prior deal reached by former Gov. Mike Foster, but the organization receives many other inducements from the state.
The Saints keep money from concession sales and parking at the Superdome, the NFL organization is exempt from state sales tax and it retains the revenue generated by the sale of naming rights for the Superdome. State agencies also pay more than $8 million a year to rent downtown New Orleans office space from Benson.
RUNNING
Nike track shoes used in 1972 Olympic trials sell for $50K: A pair of handmade Nike track shoes from the 1972 Olympic trials has sold for $50,000.
Dave Russell, of Sacramento, sold the rare kicks last month to the Graduate Eugene hotel, a Nike-themed property in Eugene, Oregon.
"They wanted something that would say, 'This is Nike town,' " Russell said. "And here are these shoes that were a prototype before Nike was even a public shoe."
Russell was 25 when he qualified for the trials in the marathon in Eugene, where the shoe and the Nike brand debuted that year, he told KTXL-TV.
Known as "moon shoes" for their waffle-like bottom, the shoes were the first prototype designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.
"They were very unorthodox shoes. They were very exotic because the sole was completely different. It was made on a waffle iron. It was glued to the bottom of the shoe. The shoe was completely handmade," Russell said.
"Oh, I loved them, they fit like a glove."
The Oregon-based shoe company made only 12 pairs.
In 2016, a Malaysia collector paid $11,200 to a Minnesota man for a pair of the "moon shoes" that were stained and missing their laces.
Last month, an unworn pair fetched $437,500 in a Sotheby's online sale. Canadian investor Miles Nadal won the public auction for the pristine shoes, the only pair known to exist in unworn condition, according to Sotheby's.
Letsrun.com says Russell finished 55th in the trials, which were won by Frank Shorter, who went on to win the gold medal at the Olympics in Munich.
COLLEGE
Rutgers asks Louisiana high school to change logo: New Jersey's flagship university has asked a high school in Louisiana to change its logo because it's identical to the block "R'' that Rutgers has trademarked.
Lincoln Parish Schools official Ricky Durrett tells the Courier News of Bridgewater the company that manages Rutgers' brand requested Ruston High School stop using it.
Rutgers says the high school has 10 years to replace the logo on gear, social media platforms and on the school's website.
Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin says the university addresses trademark infringement issues to avoid confusion among brands and to ensure its logos are used for their intended purpose.
Durrett says Rushton Bearcats supporters frequently purchased Rutgers Scarlet Knights athletics gear and apparel for the logo.