Knoxville's Grady finds range, sets Warkins girls record

“As soon as it left my hand, I felt it,” she said of her 10th trifecta shot.

The Blue Bullets will meet Stockton (11-4) for the title for the third straight year after the Lady Blackhawks bested Fulton 55-38. The Titans (15-3) look to bounce back in Monday's tourney finale against the Steamers (8-8).

“We've got to come back and respond on Monday. That'll be a test for our girls,” said Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber, whose club was led by Carly Gillen's 20 points, plus 11 from Lily Cundiff.

Rockridge 44, Wethersfield 33: The Rockridge Rockets used the hot shooting of sophomore guard Madison Heisch to outscore Wethersfield 18-3 in the third quarter and hold on for the win, leaving both clubs at 2-2 in pool play.

After scoring three points in the first half, Heisch hit three of her five 3-pointers to fuel the Rockets' (8-9) third-period outburst that gave them a 35-20 lead going into the fourth quarter after being tied at 17 at the half. Heisch finished with a game-high 18 points, with Kierney McDonald adding 13 points.