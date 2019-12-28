Knoxville's Grady finds range, sets Warkins girls record

ERIE – In her warm-ups, Knoxville's Cassie Grady found buckets hard to come by.
Then Saturday's game started, and the Blue Bullets' senior guard could not miss as she delivered a record-setting performance to send Knoxville to its third straight Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic championship game with a 69-45 win over Monmouth-Roseville.
Grady knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range, setting both school and tournament records, finishing with 35 points. Coupled with 14 points from Hannah Jones and Bri Jefferson's 14 rebounds, Grady's performance set the tone for a dominant evening.
“In warm-ups, I couldn't hit anything, but once I made my first two, I felt in the groove,” said Grady, who hit a trio of first-period treys to help the Blue Bullets (19-1) open a 23-6 lead after one. She had 16 first-half points to lead her team to a 32-19 halftime advantage.
“I thought they would face-guard me the whole game; the last time we played (an 86-83 Mon-Rose double-OT win in the Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament finals), I had 16 points (out of a total of 26) in the first quarter, then they face-guarded me the rest of the game.”
Grady's 10 treys broke the single-game school mark of eight held by Shelby Shreeves and the Warkins mark of nine shared by former Wethersfield standouts Sarah Hansen (2011) and Kristen Parsons (2013). Ironically, Parsons was on the Mon-Rose bench Saturday as a Titan assistant coach.
“As soon as it left my hand, I felt it,” she said of her 10th trifecta shot.
The Blue Bullets will meet Stockton (11-4) for the title for the third straight year after the Lady Blackhawks bested Fulton 55-38. The Titans (15-3) look to bounce back in Monday's tourney finale against the Steamers (8-8).
“We've got to come back and respond on Monday. That'll be a test for our girls,” said Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber, whose club was led by Carly Gillen's 20 points, plus 11 from Lily Cundiff.
Rockridge 44, Wethersfield 33: The Rockridge Rockets used the hot shooting of sophomore guard Madison Heisch to outscore Wethersfield 18-3 in the third quarter and hold on for the win, leaving both clubs at 2-2 in pool play.
After scoring three points in the first half, Heisch hit three of her five 3-pointers to fuel the Rockets' (8-9) third-period outburst that gave them a 35-20 lead going into the fourth quarter after being tied at 17 at the half. Heisch finished with a game-high 18 points, with Kierney McDonald adding 13 points.
“We got a great night out of Madison; she caught fire and was able to pick apart their 1-3-1,” said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald. “That helped spark the whole thing. When they start to realize shots are going to fall, they play with a lot more confidence.”
Lexi Nichols' 17 points led the 5-11 Lady Geese.
Orion 42, Erie-Prophetstown 38: Up 24-12 at halftime, the Orion Chargers had to hang tough as tourney host Erie-Prophetstown closed the gap to 30-23 entering the fourth quarter and continued to push. However, a 9-of-14 free throw effort enabled Orion (5-9) to hold on.
Jennie Abbott paced a balanced Charger offense with 10 points, tying her with E-P's Mak Glassburn for game-high honors. Riley Filler (eight points) and Hailey James (seven points) bolstered the Orion attack. For the 2-10 Panthers, Ella Heyvaert chipped in nine points and Alex Cannavo added eight.
Bureau Valley 45, Morrison 28: Bureau Valley picked up its first tourney win in its pool-play finale, beating Morrison behind four 3-pointers and 15 points from Morgan Ringle. The Storm opened a 16-4 lead after one and never looked back. Shelby Veltrop led the Fillies with 10 points.