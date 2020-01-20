Keys opens Australian Open run with romp

This is Gauff's third major, but she sure is precocious.

"She clearly wants it and works very hard and is extremely mature for her age," Williams said. "The sky's the limit for her."

Ranked 313th, Gauff became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history, then made it all the way to the fourth round, generating a ton of buzz, before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. She backed that up with a run to the third round at the U.S. Open, then won her first WTA singles title later in the year.

The forehand that might have been the biggest question mark with her game after her breakthrough, seemed improved, yes, but still was a weakness Williams could test.

Another question entering this season had to be how Gauff would handle being someone everyone gears up for, someone everyone knows about, and someone who might need to deal with the pressure to perform and live up to the ever-growing and enormous expectations.

So far, so good.

"I guess I came to the realization that I need to play my game, not worry about what people think of me," Gauff said.

"I still have a lot more to, I guess, become like one of those 'big names,'" she continued, making air quotes with her fingers. "I feel like I still have a lot to improve."

