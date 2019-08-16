CINCINNATI – Rock Island's Madison Keys may be finding her rhythm at just the right time.
The former U.S. Open finalist is showing fine form at this week's Open tuneup and moved into the semifinal of the Western & Southern Open with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over fellow American Venus Williams Friday evening.
That win, which follows her dropping her first two summer hard-court matches, moves the 24-year-old into this afternoon's semifinal match against fellow countrywoman Sofia Kenin. Keys is seeded 16th while the 20-year-old Kenin is unseeded having dispatched 7th-seeded Elina Svitolina in the third round and taking an injury default over second-seeded Naomi Osaka (knee) on Friday.
Kenin edged Keys to win a tight three-setter in Rome earlier this season.
Against Williams, Keys stroked 32 winners and never lost serve as she needed just 77 minutes to oust the seven-time major champion in the all-American quarterfinal.
“My serve got me out of some situations a few times,” Keys said on-court afterwards. “I’m really excited to be into the semifinals. It’s always amazing to be able to share the court with [Venus].”
Keys broke Williams' serve three times in the match and faced just two break points in the match overall.
Williams was undone largely by eight double faults, as she hit three to lose serve for the first time to trail 3-1 in the first set, and 18 unforced errors.
Conversely, Keys hit five aces, won 78 percent of the points on her first serve, and nearly doubled her unforced error total (17) with winners.
Keys came out firing to lock up the first set in 26 minutes, striking 11 winners to just three unforced errors.
Keys served out the quarterfinal at love, improving to 3-2 in their head-to-head series.
After beginning her North American hard-court swing with opening-round losses in Washington D.C. and Toronto, Keys has picked up four quality victories this week, topping Garbine Muguruza, Daria Kasatkina, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and now Williams.