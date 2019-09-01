NEW YORK — In a battle between Top 10 players, No.5 seed Elina Svitolinabroke through to her first-ever US Open quarterfinal on Sunday night with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No.10 seed and 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys.
Svitolina had made the fourth round of the US Open in the last two years — losing to Keys in 2017 — and finally went one step further with her 74-minute win over the Rock Island native. Svitolina has now reached the quarterfinals or better at all four of the Grand Slam events, with her career-best major result being the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this summer.
Keys had defeated Svitolina in their first two meetings, but Svitolina notched her first win over the her in the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year, and has now leveled their head-to-head at 2-2.
The Ukrainian won an astounding 92 percent of points on her first serve and never faced a break point in the encounter. She becomes the first US Open quarterfinalist representing Ukraine since Kateryna Bondarenko reached the last eight in New York City ten years ago.
Keys, who reached the US Open final two years ago and the semifinals last year, was unable to make a dent on Svitolina's serve. Though she had 32 winners to Svitolina's 10, Keys also had 39 unforced errors, well outpacing Svitolina's 13 miscues.
Through the first five games of the match, the players refused to give each other an inch, ceding no break points to their opponents. The power game of Keys pulled her through service games as expected, with five aces in the opener. However, Svitolina was up to the task on her delivery as well, dropping just four points on serve through 5-5.
It would be Svitolina who saw the first chance of the match, as a grouping of poorly-timed errors from Keys suddenly provided Svitolina with the first two break points of the evening. Keys served her way out of both, but a netted backhand gave Svitolina a third chance. The third time was the charm for the Ukrainian, after Keys netted a forehand.
Svitolina served out the game and set.
At 1-1 in the second set, Keys fired a forehand winner to reach game point, but the American could not convert that opportunity. Svitolina clinched her second break point of that game with a backhand cross-court winner, and grasped that chance to lead 2-1 after Keys blasted a backhand long.
Svitolina was just as impenetrable on first serve in the second frame as she had been in the first, and despite Keys wallopping some outstanding winners, she was never able to recover from her deficit. Serving for the match at 5-4, Svitolina eased to triple match point, and the No.5 seed closed out the match following a third straight backhand miscue by Keys.