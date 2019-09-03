CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will see a charge of armed habitual criminal move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a court hearing Tuesday.
Zaffery L. Reed, 35, was charged with the Class X felony and four other firearms charges on Aug. 29.
Sergeant Nicholas Welgat of the Kewanee Police Department testified in Tuesday's preliminary hearing that he was dispatched to a disturbance on North Lakeview where he made contact with two employees of the Henry County Housing Authority who said there was an altercation between three men.
Two men had left in a light blue Mercury Grand Marquis, and one had threatened to shoot the third individual, according to the report.
Welgat said he began talking to the third individual and while speaking to him, he heard a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. The light blue Mercury Grand Marquis sped past where the police were and turned eastbound on East 4th Street, and Welgat recognized Reed as the driver.
Officer John Gearhart was in the vicinity and approached the vehicle. The passenger stood outside the vehicle, but the driver fled on foot, and Welgat saw him walking from a driveway at 832 E. 4th St.
Reed explained that he had needed to urinate and that he had done so on the side of a house, but officers checking the scene found the ground dry and believed he may have thrown something over a privacy fence into the backyard.
Welgat obtained the homeowners' permission to check the backyard, and he said he found a scarf containing a black 9 mm handgun loaded with five or six rounds in the magazine. The homeowners said it was not their gun, and Reed had no valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and no concealed carry permit.
Reed gave a statement in which he said he did not see a handgun, but he admitted to being involved in an altercation with another man before police arrived. Welgat said surveillance cameras in the vicinity show Reed running from his vehicle to the house, but do not show him throwing anything over the fence.
Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed, and a Sept. 18 pre-trial hearing was set. Reed remains in custody in the Henry County Jail on $750,000 bond.