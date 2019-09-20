Tonight: 7 p.m. at Coach Dobry Field. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450 and regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Kewanee started with a win, but has dropped tough games to powers Orion (35-27) and Sterling Newman (27-26). ... In last week's loss to Newman, Kavon Russell accounted for all of the Boilers' points, scoring on an interception return (70 yards), a kickoff return (89 yards), a reception (65 yards) and a 3-yard rush. He also threw for a 2-point conversion. ... Monmouth-Roseville's first two losses were by a combined three points before falling 35-12 to Hall.