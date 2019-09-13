Last fall, Kevin Chappell was at home recuperating from back surgery. On Friday in his first PGA Tour event since surgery, he had the 11th sub-60 round in tour history.
Chappell shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk's tour record.
"I was trying to keep the mindset, keep the foot on the gas and attack," Chappell said. "All in all, couldn't be happier with where I'm at."
A day after shooting a 71, Chappell opened with a par on No. 10, then birdied the next eight to make the turn in 28. He birdied No. 1 to tie the PGA Tour record for consecutive birdies set by Mark Calcavecchia in the 2009 Canadian Open, and got to 11 under with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7.
Furyk set the record in 2016 with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Chappell was 10 under for the tournament, three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler (Friday 62), Joaquin Niemann (62) and Robby Shelton (65) who were at 13 under.
"Ten months ago I was on the couch and couldn't walk," Chappell said. "So many people had a lot to do with getting me back out here and getting me competitive. I haven't accomplished a goal yet. While I can win the golf tournament, this is the step in the right direction."
It was the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour since Brandt Snedeker's 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Stuart Appleby shot 59 at The Greenbrier in the final round to win by one stroke in its inaugural season in 2010.
After his birdie at No. 7, Chappell saved par from 6 feet on the par-3 eighth and hit a 120-yard wedge into the ninth. He had 24 putts.
After his surgery, Chappell didn't play again competitively until last month on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 33-year-old former UCLA player had four-top 10 finishes during the 2018 PGA season. His lone tour win came at the 2017 Valero Texas Open.
"I'd like to say I never stopped believing, but it's always nice to see you can do it and have the evidence to move forward," Chappell said. "We have a few shots to make up on the leaderboard this weekend and it's going to take some good playing to win the golf tournament."
Scheffler, a tour rookie, won two Korn Ferry events last season and finished as the season points leader. His bogey-free round Friday including 10 one-putt greens. Starting on the back nine, he birdied six of his first eight holes.
"I haven't put myself in too many bad situations," Scheffler said. "Just hoping to keep that going for the weekend. Pretty stress free so far."
The 20-year-old Niemann tied for fifth at the tournament in 2018.
"It's a really special place," he said. "I have fun here."
Adam Long was fourth at 12 under after a 62.
Denny McCarthy followed an opening 72 with a 61 to get to 7 under.
Under a rule change this season, the field was cut to the top 65 players plus ties instead of the top 70. Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 10 ranked player in the world, was at 2 under and missed the cut.
Australian Marc Leishman withdrew with a back injury after shooting 76 in Thursday's first round. According to the tour, Leishman has four bulging disks that flare up occasionally. Leishman is on the International Team competing in the Presidents Cup in December.
SOLHEIM CUP
Europeans hold slim edge: The Europeans have the lead. The Americans have the momentum.
An opening day of swinging fortunes in the Solheim Cup reached a crescendo in a tension-filled last hour at Gleneagles, with the final two matches of the fourballs going to the 18th hole and the U.S. team staring at a three-point deficit.
Two long birdie putts later, first from Lexi Thompson then from Brittany Altomare, the U.S. had escaped with two half-points and only trailed Europe 4⅓-3½.
As shadows lengthened across the PGA Centenary Course in Gleneagles, Scotland, it was the U.S. players and their flag-waving fans who were cheering the loudest.
"You keep gnawing a half-point here and a point there, and it adds up," said U.S. captain Juli Inkster, who cut an animated figure beside the 18th green as Day 1 drew to a close. "You look at all the golf today and we're only a point down. So I'm very pleased with where we're at right now."
Jessica and Nelly Korda played central roles in both sessions on Friday, firstly teaming up as the first siblings to play together in the competition and winning 6 and 4 in the morning foursomes. It was the only win for the U.S., which went into the fourballs trailing 2½-1½.
The sisters were split up by Inkster in the afternoon and placed in the final two matches, a decision that looked like backfiring as the Americans went to the 18th hole losing in both.
Thompson — playing alongside Jessica Korda — rolled in a 15-foot birdie from left to right to grab a half from a match against Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda in which neither side led more than 2 up.
Altomare — Nelly Korda's partner — went even better, holing a birdie from 25 feet up the slope to complete a U.S. comeback from 4 down with six holes to play against Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz.
"Even though we're ahead, we're going to act like we're behind," said Law, a European rookie whose fist pumps, glares and animated reactions have already drawn comparisons with "Mr. Ryder Cup" Ian Poulter. "And we're going to go and get every point we can."
Inkster praised the performance of the record six rookies in her team, with Nelly Korda and Altomare digging deep for that crucial half-point after Ally McDonald and Angel Yin delivered a record-tying 7-and-5 win over Swedish pair Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall in the fourballs.
Europe's three rookies didn't do badly, either, with Law picking up two half-points, Celine Boutier earning a 2-and-1 win with Georgia Hall in the foursomes and Anne van Dam excelling in a 4-and-2 win with veteran Suzann Pettersen in the fourballs.
"Playing alongside the new superstar of Europe was a pleasure today," the 38-year-old Pettersen said of Van Dam, who won four holes for the team on the front nine as she high-fived spectators and cupped her ear after making putts. "Hopefully some of my calmness rubbed off on her today."
The Americans, who lead the overall series 10-5, are looking for a third straight win in the biggest team event in women's golf but a first in three attempts in Scotland after losses in 1992 and 2000.
The Korda siblings are already revelations after their historic performance, with just four foursomes matches in the 29-year history of the Solheim Cup finishing with a heavier margin of victory.
Jessica Korda — the elder of the sisters by five years — played the senior role after skipping onto the raucous first tee and throwing some moves to the backdrop of ABBA's "Dancing Queen."
She rolled in a birdie putt at No. 1 to immediately put the U.S. 1 up against Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and chipped in for eagle from the fringe at No. 10 to keep the sisters 5 up. In those first 10 holes, the Kordas made four birdies and an eagle, giving them a chance of posting a record foursomes win.
They settled for clinching victory on the 14th hole. They put their arms around each other's waists and laughed their way down the fairway before celebrating on the green, as their tennis-player parents from the Czech Republic — Petr Korda, who won the Australian Open in 1998, and Regina Rajchrtova, who represented her country at the Olympics in 1988 — watched on.
"It doesn't matter if I hit a bad shot, she's like, 'I've got this,'" Jessica Korda said, "and it's the same the other way."
In 1998, Swedish sisters Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam made the European team but were never paired in foursomes or fourballs.
PGA CHAMPIONS
McCarron, Goosen, Gillis share Ally Challenge lead: Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Ally Challenge.
McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at rain-softened Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour's defunct Buick Open in Grand Blanc.
"Conditions were a little bit soft out there from the rain that we had and there were some gusty winds out there," McCarron said. "It was difficult to kind of judge distance with some of our iron shots, so it was hard to get it close. I watched Retief Goosen play a spectacular round. He hit the ball about 10 feet almost every hole, at least for the first 13, 14 holes. It was very impressive. I kind of just rode his wake in there and was able to make a couple birdies coming in."
Goosen, the Senior Players Championship winner for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour, bogeyed the 17th.
"The first five, six holes played into a strong wind this morning and I really hit some really good shots in those first few holes and made a few birdies," Goosen said. "I was 4 under through six, so I was off to a great start in tough conditions. After that I had my chances to go really low, missed a few putts, short ones. Then, obviously, very much a mental mistake on No. 17. Hit a bad shot there and caught a poor lie in the bunker and didn't get it up and down. So, a bit of a disappointing finish."
Gillis finished his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.
"What we have is terribly soft," Gillis said. "We had a lot of rain the last two days. We had about a 15-mph wind that made some challenge on some shots, but overall being soft, you could get to the pins. It was accessible."
Jay Haas was a stroke back with Darren Clarke, Jerry Smith and Jerry Kelly.
"I kept the ball in the fairway," the 65-year-old Haas said. "You have to keep the ball out of the rough here because it's really juicy and wet and the ball's just not going anywhere, so I did that most of the day."
Bernhard Langer topped the group at 68 and Fred Couples, who won the 1994 Buick Open, opened with a 70.