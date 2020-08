× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, Glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world, now and forever, Sacred Heart of

Jesus, pray for us. St Jude worker of miracles pray for us. St Jude, helper of the hopeless pray for us, (say this prayer nine times a

Day, by the eight day, your prayers will be answered; It has never been known to fail. Publication must be promised

Thank you St Jude, Bob S

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0