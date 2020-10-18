Ronda Nelson In memory

I don't remember you very well. You died when I was little. I do remember certain memories at times though. I remember your warm smile, and your even warmer hugs. I remember how we used to go to the pumpkin patch. You would always take me to pet the bunnies and feed the goats. I remember how we would laugh about the donkey named Eeyore. Although my memories of you are fading, the memories I do remember I will cherish forever. I love you, grandma, and I hope you're proud of who I've become.