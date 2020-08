× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IN MEMORY

Darwin “Buz” Kershaw

5/12/32-8/24/15

It’s been 5 years since you went to Heaven.

Seems just like yesterday.

I still feel your love and warm embraces,

And I miss you more every day.

Love you forever,

Barb

