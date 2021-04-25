Kerckhove In Memory

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOM & DAD

JULIUS & MARY KERCKHOVE

DAD 4/26/12 MOM 4/24/12

Mom & Dad-It’s been 9 years since God took you home and there is not a day that I don’t miss you!!!! I miss our “everything’s” that we did together. Sitting and talking, laughing, sharing how our days went.

Dad, you & I spending the day at our favorite fishing hole.

Mom, you and I going shopping and Festival of Trees. Though we only went once, it was a day spent together to remember. Going to Golden Corral for special occasions or just because! Planting the garden & flowers every year.

I could go on sharing the many, many memories of all I have, but I would trade all of them just to be able to hug you again, hear your voices again, be with you again to laugh, talk, share our days and make more memories!

I hope & pray that when my time on earth is over that we will be together again and be able to share hugs, laughter & our ‘everything’s” again.

FOREVER LOVING & MISSING YOU!!!

