Justin Dilly Remembrance

Wishing you were here today for even just a while. So we could say happy birthday and see your loving smile. Each day we look to Heaven each day we call your name. Each day just feels so different it has never been the same. Each day we always question and often wonder why? You had to go away our angel in the sky. We keep you in our memories since we've been apart and forever hold a part of you locked safely in our heart. May our friends and family in Heaven hold you close and sing your name in song as we send a million hugs and kisses today and all year long. Happy heavenly Birthday Son. We love you!