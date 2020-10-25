Barbara Smiddy In memory

IN MEMORY

Barbara F. Smiddy

8/21/41-10/29/19

It has been one year ago since we had to say goodbye.

Until we see you again in the earthly resurrection

(John 5:28-29) under God’s Kingdom I will cherish these words.

As long as I can dream,

As long as I can think,

As long as I have a memory,

I will love you.

As long as I have eyes to see,

And ears to hear,

And lips to speak…

I will love you.

As long as I have a heart to feel,

A soul stirring inside me,

Am imagination to hold you…

I will love you.

As long as there is a time,

As long as there is love,

As long as I have breathe to

speak your name,