 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Smiddy In memory
View Comments

Barbara Smiddy In memory

{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Smiddy In Memory

IN MEMORY

Barbara F. Smiddy

8/21/41-10/29/19

It has been one year ago since we had to say goodbye.

Until we see you again in the earthly resurrection

(John 5:28-29) under God’s Kingdom I will cherish these words.

As long as I can dream,

As long as I can think,

As long as I have a memory,

I will love you.

As long as I have eyes to see,

And ears to hear,

And lips to speak…

I will love you.

As long as I have a heart to feel,

A soul stirring inside me,

Am imagination to hold you…

I will love you.

As long as there is a time,

As long as there is love,

As long as I have breathe to

speak your name,

I will love you.

OUR LOVE FOREVER & EVER,

Denny and our wonderful children, Craig, Diane, and Stephen

and seven grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News