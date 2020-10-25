Barbara Smiddy In memory

IN MEMORY
Barbara F. Smiddy
8/21/41-10/29/19
It has been one year ago since we had to say goodbye.
Until we see you again in the earthly resurrection
(John 5:28-29) under God’s Kingdom I will cherish these words.
As long as I can dream,
As long as I can think,
As long as I have a memory,
I will love you.
As long as I have eyes to see,
And ears to hear,
And lips to speak…
I will love you.
As long as I have a heart to feel,
A soul stirring inside me,
Am imagination to hold you…
I will love you.
As long as there is a time,
As long as there is love,
As long as I have breathe to
speak your name,
I will love you.
OUR LOVE FOREVER & EVER,
Denny and our wonderful children, Craig, Diane, and Stephen
and seven grandchildren.
