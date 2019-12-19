You are the owner of this article.
Keegan Anderson, sr., Morrison, RB/DB
Keegan Anderson, sr., Morrison, RB/DB

Keegan Anderson

Anderson

First team All-Three Rivers Rock, rushed for 660 yards and 7 TDs and had 16 receptions for 628 yards and 4 TDs, plus 30 tackles and 3 interceptions.

