Kavon Russell, sr., Kewanee, WR/DB/P
Kavon Russell, sr., Kewanee, WR/DB/P

First team All-Three Rivers Mississippi and IHSFCA 4A All-State first team, had 40 receptions for 667 yards and 7 TDs and had 877 total yards and 13 TDs, plus 56 tackles, averaged 36.7 yards per punt.

