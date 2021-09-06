Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix
(Time is difference between first and finish)
Briggs 206 Heavy 1: 1. Race Liberante, Sewickley Pa.; 2. Chase Jones, Indianapolis, Ind. (0.085); 3. Justin Wishard, Pecatonica, Ill. (1.442); 4. Jeff Dolian, Frisco, Texas (1.739); 5. Tony Neilson, Delmar, Iowa (1.836); 9, Michael Dittmer, Davenport (10.046); 12. Drake Ostrom, Milan (18.538); 13. Gage Kemp, Bellevue (18.649); 14. Michael Welsh, Eldridge (18.732); 16. Jerry Miller, Donahue (32.517); 18. Jordon Henderson, Matherville (35.699).
Margay Ignite Masters: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar, Iowa; 2. Skitchy Barnes, Hamilton, Bermuda (0.110); 3. Michael Stephenson, Plainfield, Ill. (12.295); 4. Kenneth Williams, Fenton, Mo. (12.352); 5. Brandon Moore, Alton, Ill. (12.479).
King of the Rock 100cc: 1. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa.; 2. Tim Goettsch, Bettendorf (1.331); 3. Austin Wilkins, Wylie, Texas (1.912); 4. Riley Scott, Quincy (19.940).
Briggs 206 Masters: 1. Jeff Dolian, Frisco, Texas; 2. Skitchy Barnes, Hamilton, Bermuda (0.201); 3. Michael Welsh, Eldridge (0.471); 4. Don Newman, Coal Valley (37.951); 5. Rich Hale, Shelbyville, Ind. (2.121); 7. Jerry Miller, Donahue (22.218).
Margay Ignite Senior 1: 1. Ashton Wheeler, Donahue; 2. Trevor Eggemeyer, Troy, Ill. (0.129); 3. Kenneth Williams, Fenton, Mo. (0.291); 4. Justin Vancil, Quincy (0.432); 5. Michael Stephenson, Plainfield, Ill. (12.345).
King of the Streets: 1. Andrew Bujdoso, Girard, Ohio; 2. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa. (9.786); 3. Austin Wilkins, Wylie, Texas (9.902); 4. Skitchy Barnes, Hamilton, Bermuda (17.754); 5. Robert Bujdoso, Canfield, Ohio (17.992).
Briggs 206 Heavy 2: 1. Michael Dittmer, Davenport; 2. Jeff Scott, Quincy (0.455); 3. Connor Lund, Davis, Ill. (0.555); 4. Tony Neilson, Delmar, Iowa (1.124); 5. Jeremiah Davis, North Liberty, Iowa (1.234); 6. Don Newman, Coal Valley (1.317); 7. Gage Kemp, Bellevue (2.333); 10, Michael Welsh, Eldridge (3.021); 13. Joseph Rapp, Bettendorf (18.480); 14. Jordon Henderson, Matherville (19.026).
Vintage Open: 1. Nathan Hamilton, Ursa, Ill.; 2. Shawn Welte, Onalaska, Wis. (6.532); 3. Marty Weston, Washington, Ill. (10.708); 4. Gene Lang, Kewanee (29.464).
Vintage MAC: 1. Tom Day, Galesburg; 2. Steve Welte, Richland Center, Wis. (1.705); 3. Aaron Kruger, Lincoln, Ill. (11.608); 4. Randy Duncalf, Taylor Ridge (1 Lap); 5. Felicity Kruger, Lincoln, Ill. (1 Lap).
Vintage Yamaha: 1. Dave Fisher, Milan; 2. Marty Weston, Washington, Iowa (5.377); 3. J.T. Noble, Holts Summit, Mo. (18.695); 4. Michael Day, Galesburg (19.922); 5. Matt Arp, Davenport (25.833); 6. Kirk Gustafson, Moline (26.289).
King of the Rock Briggs 206: 1. Michael Dittmer, Davenport; 2. Matt Pewe, Davenport (0.266); 3. Chase Jones, Indianapolis, Ind. (0.424); 4. Tony Neilson, Delmar, Iowa (1.097); 5. Justin Wishard, Pecatonica, Ill. (1.394); 11. Gage Kemp, Bellevue (7.566); 14. Michael Welsh, Eldridge (11.232).
Open Shifter: 1. Austin Wilkins, Wylie, Texas; 2. Andrew Bujdoso, Girard, Ohio (0.481); 3. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa. (6.530); 4. Chase Jones, Indianapolis, Ind. (9.726).
Open Shifter Masters: 1. Joe Ruch, Fortville, Ind.; 2. Caven Risk, Sidney, Ohio (3 Laps).
Briggs 206 Medium 1: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar, Iowa; 2. Mick Gabriel, Bolingbrook, Ill. (0.027); 3. Gage Kemp, Bellevue (1.551); 4. Justin Wishard, Pecatonica, Ill. (2.424); 5. Charlie Mohr (no hometown given) (2.575); 6. Matt Pewe, Davenport (16.020); 8. Joseph Rapp, Bettendorf (31.099).
100cc Senior: 1. Chase Jones, Indianapolis, Ind.; 2. Austin Wilkins, Wylie, Texas (19.205); 3. Riley Scott, Quincy (31.873); 4. Charlie Mohr (no hometown given) (33.792); 5. Bill Vorpagel, West Bend, Wis. (1 Lap); 7. Matt Graham, Milan (3 Laps).
Margay Ignite Senior 2: 1. Skitchy Barnes, Hamilton, Bermuda; 2. Justin Vancil, Quincy (0.431); 3. Tony Neilson, Delmar, Iowa (1.696); 4. Ashton Wheeler, Donahue (2.480); 5. Kenneth Williams, Fenton, Mo. (5.219).