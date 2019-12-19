You are the owner of this article.
Kaeden Dreifurst, jr., Moline, RB
Kaeden Dreifurst, jr., Moline, RB

Kaeden Dreifurst - All-Metro Football

Dreifurst

Missed two games for IHSA suspensions and still ran for 1,207 yards on 153 carries and caught seven passes for 177 yards with 14 TDs

