Kacie Knary, so., Moline
View Comments

Kacie Knary, so., Moline

  • Updated
Kacie Knary, Moline girls golf

Knary

Tied for fifth individually at Galesburg Regional to advance to Class 2A sectional play; placed ninth individually at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn second team all-conference honors.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News