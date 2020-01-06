Justin Thomas grabs a win he thought he had lost

But it was right there for him at the end when Thomas chopped up the 18th hole.

The wind on the Plantation Course is most treacherous on the greens, with players having to guess if a 30 mph gust will knock putts offline or give them too much speed. That's what cost him on the 18th in regulation, and it cost Reed, who had 45 one-putts in the tournament, on the last two playoff holes.

"I should have won the tournament," Schauffele said, pausing to consider how wild the final hour really way. "JT was right there. But with the circumstances, I should have closed it out. I did everything I was supposed to until the last moment."

Reed also spoke to the gusts on his 12-foot birdie to win and 8-foot birdie to stay alive. What bothered him equally — at least based on the glare he shot to the gallery — was the fan who screamed, "CHEATER!" after he hit his putt on the third playoff hole. Thomas says he didn't hear it, presumably because he was locked into his own moment.

The reference was to Reed scooping away sand to improve his lie in the Bahamas, which was caught on video and shown to him after the round, leading to a two-shot penalty. Reed heard plenty more — and plenty worse — a week later from the Australian crowd at the Presidents Cup.