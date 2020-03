Kill a little time and learn something new with an online art course.

Many classes are free, but some also offer the option to pay to earn a certificate. Here are just a couple to look into:

•ART of the MOOC: Public Art and Pedagogy, through Duke University via Coursera: tinyurl.com/us73zeq

•Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archaeology, which begins this week through Harvard University: tinyurl.com/qnxmz32

