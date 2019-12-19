You are the owner of this article.
Julian Samuels, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield, WR/DB
Julian Samuels, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield, WR/DB

First team All-Lincoln Trail both ways and on special teams (unanimous offensive pick), had 52 receptions for 1,086 yards and 14 TDs plus 30 tackles and 5 interceptions.

