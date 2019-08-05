A Mercer County High School teacher facing sexual assault charges is being allowed to travel two days in September.
Mark Artcher, 60, was charged with Class X felony of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two Class 2 felonies of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in April. Charges include allegations from three victims under 13.
Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Peter Church granted the motion last week for Artcher to travel to see family near central Illinois. That time includes allowance for supervised contact with a minor.
The case was continued to Oct. 15. Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. He is free on $100,000 bond. He was placed on leave by the school district at the time of his arrest.