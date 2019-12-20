You are the owner of this article.
Josie Pennington, sr., Rock Island
Josie Pennington, sr., Rock Island

Tied for medalist honors at Class 2A Galesburg Regional, losing in a playoff; helped Rocks advance as team to sectional play; placed fifth at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn first-team all-conference honors.

