Jones leads Packers past Washington, 20-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Slowing down led to a huge day for Aaron Jones.

After a 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Jones credited Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans with teaching him to take his time and let plays develop. Jones said thanks to Sirmans' help, he was able to run wherever he wanted against Washington.

Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards and a score and the Packers did enough to put away the Redskins.

Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six passes for 58 yards.

“Man, I was born in December. I’m a Sagittarius. I’ve got a lot juice left," said Jones while laughing.

Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score for Washington (3-10), which was eliminated from playoff contention.