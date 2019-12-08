Jones leads Packers past Washington, 20-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Slowing down led to a huge day for Aaron Jones.
After a 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Jones credited Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans with teaching him to take his time and let plays develop. Jones said thanks to Sirmans' help, he was able to run wherever he wanted against Washington.
Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards and a score and the Packers did enough to put away the Redskins.
Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six passes for 58 yards.
“Man, I was born in December. I’m a Sagittarius. I’ve got a lot juice left," said Jones while laughing.
Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score for Washington (3-10), which was eliminated from playoff contention.
“It means a lot, man," said Peterson on reaching the career milestone. "It’s history — six guys, I’m one of them. That kind of speaks for itself, so it’s an amazing feeling, an amazing accomplishment. Wish I could enjoy it more if it was a W tagged onto it, but it’s a spectacular accomplishment. When you look at the group of guys I’m in there with, it’s amazing. It’s a blessing.”
Peterson has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.
Defense delivers for Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's long-dominant defense had been slipping for the past several weeks, a proud and seasoned group that needed to get its edge back.
The Vikings gave hardly any ground against the sputtering Detroit Lions.
Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota's five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense, and the Vikings sailed past Detroit 20-7 on Sunday to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss.
“It’s important we get a chip back on our shoulder, and I thought we kind of did that,” coach Mike Zimmer said, adding: “We need to keep doing that. That’s why I wish we wouldn’t have let them score.”
David Blough's touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 2:09 left spoiled Minnesota's bid for its first shutout in two years.
“I can’t say enough good things about our defense. That really created the tenor for the game for us. We didn’t feel that much pressure on offense to have to keep scoring,” said Kirk Cousins, who passed for 242 yards and a touchdown.