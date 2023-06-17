Summer's higher electric bills are on the way. Here are some smart ways to lower your utility costs:

1 Update lighting

Are you still using incandescent lightbulbs? Replacing them with LED bulbs uses 90% less energy, which can save the average household about $225 in energy costs annually. Bonus: LEDs last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

2 Adjust the thermostat

Dialing your thermostat down 7 to 10 degrees from its normal setting for eight hours a day in the winter and turning it up 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day in the summer — while you're away at work, for instance — can lower your home's energy costs by as much as 10% a year.

Consider getting a programmable thermostat — it will take the guesswork out of adjusting your home's temperature. Or, buy a smart thermostat that you can use to control your home's temperature from your phone.

3 Replace air filters every three months

"Doing this can limit the number of airborne pollutants in your home, and it can also save money on your energy bill due to the system running at higher efficiency," says Rebecca Moser, with Arlington, Virginia's Office of Sustainability and Environmental Management.

4 Keep up with HVAC maintenance checks

Having your home's heating and cooling system professionally inspected at least once a year can help ensure that your HVAC stays in tip-top shape.

5 Save water in the shower

Showers account for nearly 17% of a typical home's indoor water use, according to the EPA. The average family can save 2,700 gallons per year by replacing old showerheads with WaterSense models, which use substantially less water and put less demand on water heaters. Shortening your showers, even by just a few minutes, can also help conserve water.

6 Break bad laundry habits

Water heating makes up about 90% of the energy it takes to operate a clothes washer, the EPA says. Running your washing machine using a cold-water cycle can save energy and lower your electric bill; even switching from hot to warm water can cut energy use in half.

7 Clap down on vampire power

Vampire power, also called phantom load, is energy consumed by appliances and electronics that are plugged in but not in use.

Vampire power adds about $165 to the average household's annual energy costs, according to a report from the Natural Resources Defense Council.

One way to cut down on your home's vampire energy is to use smart plugs that let you set a schedule for when certain appliances and devices in your home turn on and off, conserving energy in the process.