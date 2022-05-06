Jojo ? is such a sweet 2 year old lab mix weighing 62 lbs. Jojo loves other dogs, soft toys... View on PetFinder
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced Rock Island County has more than $34 million in unclaimed cash and property.
A Moline man who was being electronically monitored as a probationer in Rock Island County in February is charged in Scott County in connection with a Feb. 8 shooting at a Davenport residence and for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and recording the acts on his Apple iPhone, Davenport police said.
The University of Illinois 2021-22 Big Ten Conference basketball champions will have quite a different look when the Fighting Illini hit the hardwood in the fall.
After eight years, Fatima Belhak and her husband were awarded $3.25 million by a jury after she suffered a botched episiotomy.
Pete and Marion Lardner were five years into their married life when they decided to build a home in a rolling, wooded, tucked-away neighborhood of Rock Island that some developers passed up as too challenging.
Terry Bunting of Silvis, Ill., is in a wheelchair after being struck by the blade of an Iowa DOT snowplow in 2019 in Scott County
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Hy-Vee is building a bakery and a regional pharmacy at 3860 Elmore Ave., in the former Gordman's.
The grisly slaying of a family pet in Rock Island has a family concerned for the safety of their neighbors and their neighbors' pets.
Gsani N. Bogan was accused of shooting a man during a fight in the in the Genesis West emergency room lobby. She has pleaded guilty to two of the resulting charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
