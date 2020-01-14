- Restore America's image with the world and rebuild relationships with other countries
- Reenter the United States into the Iran nuclear deal
- Work toward denuclearizing North Korea
- Elevate diplomacy by rebuilding the U.S. State Department
- End President Trump's travel ban on seven majority Muslim countries
- Strengthen alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other Asian democracies
- Rebuild NATO partnerships and strengthen NATO
- End the wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East and withdraw a majority of American troops
- End the United States' support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen
- Organize global summits to discuss issues
- Pursue an extension of the New START Treaty between the United States and Russia
- Reaffirm the ban on torture and restore transparency in military
Live
Joe Biden