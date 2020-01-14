Joe Biden
View Comments

Joe Biden

  • Updated
010620-qct-qca-biden-063a.jpg

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden laughs as we walks to each booth at Ross' Restaurant Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
  • ​​Restore America's image with the world and rebuild relationships with other countries
  • Reenter the United States into the Iran nuclear deal
  • Work toward denuclearizing North Korea
  • Elevate diplomacy by rebuilding the U.S. State Department
  • End President Trump's travel ban on seven majority Muslim countries
  • Strengthen alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other Asian democracies
  • Rebuild NATO partnerships and strengthen NATO
  • End the wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East and withdraw a majority of American troops
  • End the United States' support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen
  • Organize global summits to discuss issues
  • Pursue an extension of the New START Treaty between the United States and Russia
  • Reaffirm the ban on torture and restore transparency in military
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News