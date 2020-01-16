- Immediately end the separation of parents from their children and reunite families
- End prolonged detention
- Reinstate DACA and protect Dreamers
- Implement effective border screening
- Ease restrictions on those seeking asylum
- End the "Muslim ban"
- Create a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented people already in the U.S.
- Reform the visa and temporary visa programs
- Double the number of immigration judges, court staff and interpreters
- Offer a $4 billion aid package to Central America to address the root causes of immigration
JOE BIDEN