  • Updated
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets with the Quad-City Times editorial board Monday in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN,

  • Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
  • Repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which protects gun manufacturers from being held civilly liable for their deaths caused by their products.
  • Regulate the possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act.
  • Restrict the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one and end the online sale of firearms and ammunition.
  • Stop incarcerating people for drug offenses alone.
  • Decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions.
  • Get rid of for-profit prisons.
  • Eliminate racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system.
  • Create a $20 billion competitive grant program to spur states to shift from incarceration to prevention.
  • Eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences
