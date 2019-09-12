RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jarrid Wilson, a Southern California pastor who with his wife founded the outreach group "Anthem of Hope" to help people coping with depression and suicidal thoughts, took his own life, a church official said.
The 30-year-old Wilson, an associate pastor at the megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship died by suicide Monday, said Greg Laurie, senior pastor of the church.
Wilson is survived by his wife Juli, two young sons and other family members.
Wilson had spoken openly about his struggle with depression and his desire to help others.
The outreach group founded in 2016 sought to end the stigma of mental illness and connect people to resources including a 24-hour crisis line.
Wilson died a day before World Suicide Prevention Day, which he posted about on his Twitter feed.