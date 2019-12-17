Jarod Raber, sr., Moline, midfielder

Related to this story
As the Miss America competition nears its 100th anniversary, it will for the first time feature two contestants from the Quad-Cities at the sa…
An East Moline man is facing marijuana trafficking and armed violence charges after he was arrested by Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Grou…
A Moline woman charged after she failed to report a fatal collision in Silvis in 2018 has been sentenced to probation in Rock Island County.
He runs his hands through his once-thick locks and smiles, laughing because there is way more salt than pepper atop his dome these days. His s…
Moline police have released security camera images of two suspects wanted for using stolen debit card numbers.
October 3, 1958-December 9, 2019
March 14, 1967-December 7, 2019
Rock Island state's attorney candidate files objection against three other candidates, challenges their petitions
Though the March 17 primary election is more than three months away, the race for Rock Island County state's attorney is already heating up.
ROCK ISLAND -- The city's property tax increase will not be as high as initially proposed.