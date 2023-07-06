James “Sam” Kuehnel Jul 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Unseen and unheard,but always near,so loved, so missed,and so very dear.In Loving MemoryJames “Sam” KuehnelMay 9, 1955 - July 13, 2013I love you period. Mary 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Milan man killed in single-vehicle crash A 42-year-old Milan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday, Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart said. 2023 John Deere Classic: Officials back in the charter plane services When the John Deere Classic was played a week ahead of The Open Championship, John Deere Classic officials made it as easy as possible for pla… Davenport boxer Antwun Echols dies at 51 Davenport boxer Antwun Echols, a world middleweight contender in the 90s and early 2000s, has died. Wold-owned property on Jersey Ridge in Davenport issued 30-day notice to vacate Another property is under scrutiny by Davenport inspectors. Quad-Cities vehicles thefts can have dangerous, deadly consequences Shelby Woolison's Ford Edge was stolen in the early morning hours of Sunday. It is a common crime in Davenport and across the Quad-Cities.