James Moorhusen, so., Riverdale
View Comments

James Moorhusen, so., Riverdale

  • Updated
Moorhusen James, riverdale golf.jpg

Tied for 23rd in the Class A state finals, helping the Rams finish third in the team standings; T3 individually at Peru-St. Bede Regional; was individual Three Rivers Conference champion for team champ Rams.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News