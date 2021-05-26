Jackie
The man charged with manslaughter in the double-fatal boating crash in LeClaire was not tested for alcohol, but the driver in the other boat was tested, records show.
Moline-Coal Valley School Board President Erin Waldron-Smith urged all stakeholders not to panic as board members heard findings from a long-range facilities planning committee that called for the phasing out of Logan, Willard, Coolidge and Allendale.
Davenport schools' new leadership team is getting salaries of $165,000 each, which is a considerable raise for some of the positions.
An Illinois State Trooper was hit by an alleged drunk driver Monday night while the trooper was pulled over on the side of John Deere Road.
Moline is one step closer to installing a city-wide camera surveillance system.
University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon was involved in an early-morning altercation in Iowa City on Sunday and sustained a serious head injury.
'An old house deserves a family': A Rock Island couple brought a house in the Broadway district back to life
Once a pink house with blue pillars, the Schmid's home in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District is now honored by the Rock Island Preservation Society.
A Princeton woman has been arrested for her part in the theft of $33,000 worth of items from a hotel room in a Comfort Inn in Walcott, where she was an employee.
Approaching your senior years without much savings? Social Security could be a real lifeline.
Under Democratic-controlled redistricting, Quad-City area Republican legislators have been drawn out of their districts
Proposed legislative maps for Illinois show major changes in districts for local Republican lawmakers.