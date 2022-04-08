I am a sweet girl with lots of energy. I can listen well when you get my attention. If you're... View on PetFinder
Alleman High School announced that Rick Thomas will be its 12th boys basketball coach in school history at a press conference Wednesday.
Davenport police are investigating the death of a person late Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Brady Street.
A 33-year-old man was seriously wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Déjà Vu Showgirls, a Davenport strip club.
Rock Island Police are investigating an incident in which one person was injured downtown.
A Scott County judge is being asked to allow jurors in the upcoming trial on the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire to be escorted away from the courthouse so they can see the boats involved.
Police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old Milan man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents who attended the regular Morning Sun School Board meeting offered him their support.
A Davenport police detective testified Friday Malachi Vanderpool stabbed, then shot, Tylan Sanders in the plain view of surveillance cameras March 18
The pair are among four people initially charged in Rock Island County with drug-induced homicide in the death of 30-year-old Silvis resident Elaina Anderson in 2019.
