Isaac Shaw, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield, WR/DB
Isaac Shaw

Shaw

First team All-Lincoln Trail on defense, had 51 tackles and 5 interceptions, plus 38 receptions for 808 yards and 10 TDs.

