Isaac Shaw, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield, WR/DB

First team All-Lincoln Trail on defense, had 51 tackles and 5 interceptions, plus 38 receptions for 808 yards and 10 TDs.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Moline police have released security camera images of two suspects wanted for using stolen debit card numbers.
ROCK ISLAND — His little walkabout covered 2,190 miles and 14 states, stretching from Georgia to Maine.
As the Miss America competition nears its 100th anniversary, it will for the first time feature two contestants from the Quad-Cities at the sa…
A Moline woman charged after she failed to report a fatal collision in Silvis in 2018 has been sentenced to probation in Rock Island County.
EAST MOLINE — Lt. Jeff Ramsey, who began his tenure with the East Moline Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer and has been the detect…
EAST MOLINE — A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured in an Iowa City hospital after being rescued from a house fire Monday.
- Updated
Excitement might not be a strong enough word to express the feeling Moline football coach Mike Morrissey had Tuesday morning.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES